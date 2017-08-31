The Latest: Officer shooting suspect wanted by US officials

The Latest on the fatal shooting of a police officer in California (all times local):
5 p.m.
The California man suspected of killing a sheriff's deputy and wounding two other officers was wanted by U.S. authorities.
Federal court records show a judge ordered the arrest of 32-year-old Thomas Daniel Littlecloud for failing twice to show up to court in July after agreeing to a plea deal to resolve a drug, gun and identity theft case.
Littlecloud was indicted on four felony charges in San Francisco in June 2016. He was released from jail two months later pending trial after his stepmother put up a San Francisco Bay Area home to secure his $100,000 bail.
The U.S. Marshals Service was seeking to arrest him when he is accused of shooting three California officers in Sacramento on Wednesday.
Federal prosecutors are seeking the forfeiture of the $100,000.
1 p.m.
The California man suspected of shooting three police officers and killing one has a lengthy and violent criminal history.
Court records show 32-year-old Thomas Daniel Littlecloud has been sentenced to prison for grand theft, vehicle theft, assault with a semi-automatic weapon, illegal possession of a gun and evading a police officer. The charges date back to 2004.
Littlecloud is accused of shooting at two California Highway Patrol officers through a hotel door Wednesday when they arrived to investigate a stolen vehicle ring. He then allegedly went out the back door and shot and killed a sheriff's deputy.
Authorities have said he used an assault rifle to shoot the officers.
They say Littlecloud is in critical condition in a hospital with life threatening injuries and has not been booked on charges.
Records Littlesloud twice violated his parole in 2015.
10:30 a.m.
Police have identified a San Francisco Bay Area man as the suspect in the fatal shooting of a California sheriff's deputy in Sacramento.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department says 32-year-old Thomas Daniel Littlecloud suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds and was in critical condition Thursday at a hospital. It's unclear if he has been charged with anything.
Authorities say Littlecloud shot at two California Highway Patrol officers through a hotel door before fleeing through and also shot Sheriff's Deputy Robert French, who later died.
The police have charged 23-year-old Priscilla Prendez of Oakland with vehicle theft and felony evasion in connection with the incident.
California Highway Police officers discovered Prendez had registered a room at the Ramada Inn where the shootout later occurred after she led them on a 20-mile (32-kilometer) chase in what is believed to be a stolen vehicle.
She is being held in lieu of $90,000 bail. The police have not identified the second woman who was in the car with Prendez.
6 a.m.
One law-enforcement officer was killed and two others wounded when a gunman carrying a high-powered rifle shot through the door of his hotel room, then leapt out over a balcony and led police on a brief car chase in California's state capital city.
The suspect was captured minutes later Wednesday when he crashed the car, exchanged gunfire with officers and was wounded. His name has not been released.
Two California Highway Patrol officers were also shot, and both are recovering. Their names have not been released.
Sheriff's Deputy Robert French, who died on the way to the hospital, was a 21-year veteran of the sheriff's office.
Two other California police officers from Bakersfield are recovering following an unrelated shooting Wednesday night.
