Official: Libya probe of brother of concert bomber underway

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 8:14 AM

CAIRO

Libya's prosecutor general says an investigation of the brother of the suicide bomber in a deadly concert attack in Manchester, England is still underway.

Prosecutor General Al-Sadiq al-Sour tells The Associated Press on Thursday that a trial date for Hashem Abedi will be determined after the probe is completed.

Abedi is suspected of having helped his brother Salman Abedi stage an attack that killed 22 people and injured scores on May 22. Authorities say Salman Abedi blew himself up with a backpack full of explosives in the Manchester Arena at the end of a concert by U.S. pop singer Ariana Grande.

Al-Sour says al-Abedi is a Libyan national and accordingly will be tried in Libya.

