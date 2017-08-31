Vice President Mike Pence speaks with supporters at the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce's Annual Meeting and Business Summit at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017.
Pence will travel to Texas to survey Harvey's wreckage

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press

August 31, 2017 8:06 AM

WASHINGTON

Vice President Mike Pence is getting a chance to survey Harvey's wreckage.

Pence is traveling to the tiny coastal town of Rockport, Texas, on Thursday to see the devastation caused by the hurricane-turned-tropical depression that set a rainfall record and severely flooded the Houston area. Harvey's five straight days of rain totaled close to 52 inches, the heaviest tropical downpour ever recorded in the continental U.S.

Residents of Rockport were among the first in the U.S. hit by Harvey, which came ashore last Friday as a Category 4 hurricane.

President Donald Trump visited Corpus Christi, Texas, and Austin on Tuesday for briefings with local officials.

Trump plans to return to Texas on Saturday and possibly visit Louisiana, parts of which are now being lashed by Harvey's remnants.

