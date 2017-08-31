The Latest: China says war not an option in Korea

The Latest on the tensions on the Korean Peninsula (all times local):
6:10 p.m.
China's Defense Ministry says war is not an option in finding a solution to North Korea's growing nuclear capabilities.
Defense Ministry spokesman Col. Ren Guoqiang told reporters Thursday that all parties should exercise restraint and avoid words and actions that escalate tension.
This came a day after President Donald Trump declared that "talking is not the answer" on North Korea. On Thursday, the U.S. flew some of its most advanced warplanes in bombing drills with ally South Korea— responses to Pyongyang's test launch of a ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday.
Ren said it's China's position that "military means cannot be an option for resolving this issue."
On Wednesday, Trump tweeted: "The U.S. has been talking to North Korea, and paying them extortion money, for 25 years. Talking is not the answer!"
The statement raised fresh uncertainty about the Trump administration's strategy for North Korea.
