FILE - In this July 4, 2017, file photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what was said to be the launch of a Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile, ICBM, in North Korea. Japan's Defense Ministry is asking for a record-high budget for fiscal 2018 to bolster missile defense against North Korea's escalating threats. The United States has flown some of its most advanced warplanes to South Korea to take part in bombing drills aimed at intimidating North Korea, after Pyongyang fired a midrange missile over Japan earlier this week. Korea News Service via AP, File Korean Central News Agency

Nation & World

The Latest: China says war not an option in Korea

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 5:14 AM

SEOUL, South Korea

The Latest on the tensions on the Korean Peninsula (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

China's Defense Ministry says war is not an option in finding a solution to North Korea's growing nuclear capabilities.

Defense Ministry spokesman Col. Ren Guoqiang told reporters Thursday that all parties should exercise restraint and avoid words and actions that escalate tension.

This came a day after President Donald Trump declared that "talking is not the answer" on North Korea. On Thursday, the U.S. flew some of its most advanced warplanes in bombing drills with ally South Korea— responses to Pyongyang's test launch of a ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday.

Ren said it's China's position that "military means cannot be an option for resolving this issue."

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted: "The U.S. has been talking to North Korea, and paying them extortion money, for 25 years. Talking is not the answer!"

The statement raised fresh uncertainty about the Trump administration's strategy for North Korea.

