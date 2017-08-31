Nation & World

IS hands over to Hezbollah body of Iranian they killed

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 4:59 AM

BEIRUT

The media arm of Lebanon's Hezbollah says the group has received the body of an Iranian Revolutionary Guard member recently captured and killed by the Islamic State group.

The handover of Mohsen Haji's body is part of a controversial deal brokered by Hezbollah to clear IS fighters from an area along the Lebanon-Syria border.

Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV said Thursday that Haji's body was received by the group and is now awaiting a DNA test before being sent to Iran.

U.S. airstrikes blocked the advance of an IS convoy carrying militants toward Iraq on Wednesday, derailing the Hezbollah-negotiated deal that removed some 600 extremists and civilians from the Lebanon-Syria border.

The evacuation agreement had angered many Iraqis, who accused Syria and Lebanon's Hezbollah of dumping the militants on the Iraqi border.

