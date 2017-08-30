Texans-Cowboys game canceled after being moved from floods

Several Houston Texans helmets sit over the Dallas Cowboys logo in the end zone as the Texans prepare for a morning work out at the Cowboys training facility, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Frisco, Texas. The Texans are working out in the practice facility of the Cowboys because of floods pounding Houston. An exhibition game in the Texans' stadium Thursday might be moved to the home of the Cowboys. Tony Gutierrez AP Photo