Members of Myanmar's Muslim Rohingya ethnic minority wait to enter the Kutupalong makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Violence in Myanmar's western Rakhine state has driven thousands of ethnic Rohingya Muslims fleeing toward Bangladesh for safety, along with a smaller exodus of ethnic Rakhine Buddhists.
Members of Myanmar's Muslim Rohingya ethnic minority wait to enter the Kutupalong makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Violence in Myanmar's western Rakhine state has driven thousands of ethnic Rohingya Muslims fleeing toward Bangladesh for safety, along with a smaller exodus of ethnic Rakhine Buddhists. Mushfiqul Alam AP Photo
Members of Myanmar's Muslim Rohingya ethnic minority wait to enter the Kutupalong makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Violence in Myanmar's western Rakhine state has driven thousands of ethnic Rohingya Muslims fleeing toward Bangladesh for safety, along with a smaller exodus of ethnic Rakhine Buddhists. Mushfiqul Alam AP Photo

Nation & World

18,000 Rohingya flee violence in Myanmar into Bangladesh

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 3:49 AM

COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh

The International Organization for Migration says 18,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled fresh violence in Myanmar and crossed into Bangladesh, with "hundreds and hundreds" stranded in no man's land at the countries' border.

Sanjukta Sahany, a spokeswoman for the IOM in Cox's Bazar, on the Bangladesh border with Myanmar, released the latest figures Wednesday as human rights groups and advocates for the Rohingya say the Myanmar army was retaliating for attacks by Rohingya militants on security posts by burning down villages and shooting civilians.

The Myanmar government blames Rohingya insurgents for the violence, including the arson. The official death toll in the violence was 96 as of Sunday, and the actual number is likely to be higher.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour 1:38

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour
Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?
How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse 1:06

How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse

View More Video