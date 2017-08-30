Public schools grappling with Confederate names, images

FILE - In this July 20, 2017 file photo, the sign for J.E.B. Stuart High School in Falls Church, Va., named after the slaveholding Confederate general who was mortally wounded in an 1864 battle. With a new school year dawning, education officials around the nation are grappling with whether to remove the names, images and statues of Confederate figures from public schools, some of whom are now filled with students of color who could be descendants of those whom the South fought to keep in slavery. Matt Barakat AP Photo