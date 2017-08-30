Tough sea turtle returned to ocean off Florida Keys

In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, staff members from the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital release "Chuck Norris," a subadult loggerhead sea turtle, off Marathon, Fla., in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. The turtle had suffered a boat strike in early March and wildlife officials who rescued it told hospital staff to give the turtle "the toughest name they could think of." Among treatment procedures, the turtle was fitted with four orthopedic plates to stabilize its shell. Florida Keys News Bureau via AP Cliff Rydell