Harvey keeping Rice and Houston football teams off campus

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2016, file photo, Houston running back Dillon Birden, right, escapes the tackle of Tulsa linebacker Trent Martin 40) during an NCAA college football game in Houston. The Cougars don’t know how long they will remain away from the nation’s fourth-largest city, in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. “This is bigger than football,” Birden said. “We’re ready to get back to our city and help our city.”