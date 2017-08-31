Court documents detail fatal library shooting in New Mexico

The father of a teenager accused of gunning down two employees inside a New Mexico public library sensed trouble when he discovered two handguns were missing from his home safe.

He called Clovis police to report that information and the fact that his troubled 16-year-old son — on suspension from his high school — was not at home.

But by then, the fatal shooting had already occurred.

Nathaniel Jouett had planned to shoot up his high school but went to the library in the rural community instead Monday afternoon, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

Jouett was on a two-day suspension from Clovis High School on Monday and the teen's pastor, David Stevens, has said that Jouett said he had fought back after another boy hit him.

The teen told police he didn't know why he picked the Clovis-Carver Public Library and he did not know anyone there.

But he told investigators he had wanted to target his high school for a long time because he was "mad at everyone since he got kicked out of school last year," the documents said. He also told them he felt like no one liked him.

Jouett told investigators he first used the library's bathroom, exited and started shooting and yelling.

Witnesses have said it appeared the gunman fired randomly as parents, children and others hid under tables and behind closed doors. Four others also were seriously wounded, including a 10-year-old boy.

Jouett's parents said in a statement Wednesday they were saddened by the shooting and offered their thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families.

"As parents, this is something you never expect. Nathaniel is a loving son to us, a wonderful brother to his siblings and a caring member of our family," the statement said.

Jouett, a sophomore, faces nearly a dozen charges — including first-degree murder, child abuse, assault with intent to commit a violent felony and aggravated battery.

The Associated Press generally does not identify juveniles accused of crimes. But it is identifying Jouett because of the seriousness of the crime and because authorities plan to file a motion requesting the case's transfer from the juvenile system to adult court.

Jouett remained in custody Wednesday at a juvenile detention center pending a hearing Thursday afternoon.

Clovis residents continued to place flowers and ribbons on makeshift memorials for the victims. Vigils were planned for Wednesday and Thursday.

Jouett told investigators he had "been thinking bad things for a while" but did not want to tell his family, his girlfriend or friends at the Living Word Church of God, where he had been attending services for about three months, the documents said.

Stevens said Jouett had been troubled but appeared to be turning his life around, never missed a service and recently helped the congregation raise money for a youth camp. Jouett and Stevens' daughter were dating.

Investigators found a bag with suicide notes inside a desk drawer at Jouett's home, the documents said.

After officers stormed the library and Jouett surrendered, police found a handgun on a nearby shelf as the teen held his hands above his head, the documents said. They also found a bag in the library with a second handgun and ammunition.

The two workers killed were circulation assistant Wanda Walters, 61, and youth services librarian Kristina Carter, 48.

Another circulation assistant, Jessica Thron, 30, was injured. Authorities identified the wounded library patrons as 10-year Noah Molina, his 20-year-old sister Alexis Molina and 53-year-old Howard Jones.

They were being treated at University Medical Center in Texas, across the state line from Clovis.