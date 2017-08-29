Nation & World

Critics oppose college course looking at Black Lives Matters

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 8:12 PM

SAN DIEGO

San Diego State University plans to offer a course called "Black Minds Matter: A Focus on Black Boys and Men in Education," inspired in part by the Black Lives Matter movement.

SDSU said in a statement that the weekly course will be open to the public for enrollment in October and have a racial justice focus that aligns with the mission of the joint doctoral program in education.

Craig J. DeLuz, a Sacramento-area school board member and gun rights advocate, said Tuesday that a public university should not be offering a course inspired by a movement accused of inciting violence. He is organizing a group to demand it be cancelled.

A number of U.S. colleges now offer courses about the Black Lives Matter movement.

The upcoming course has drawn criticism

DeLuz, a member of Robla Elementary

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour 1:38

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour
Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?
How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse 1:06

How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse

View More Video