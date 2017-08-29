Wildfire forces half of popular Montana town to evacuate

In this Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, photo, smoke from a wildfire west of Sisters, Ore., blanket the Deschutes National Forest. Firefighters in southern Oregon on Tuesday, Aug. 29, gained a toehold on a fire burning near the coastal town of Brookings but new evacuations were ordered after a flare-up on a different complex of lightning-caused fires in a remote area near the California border. The Oregonian via AP Fedor Zarkhin