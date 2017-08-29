Macau investigates weather bureau after deadly typhoon

In this Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, photo, residents queue up for water due to cuts of water and power caused by Typhoon Hato in Macau, China. Macau's anti-corruption agency has launched an investigation into the Chinese casino hub's meteorological office after a deadly typhoon struck last week, leaving 10 dead. The agency said in a statement late Monday that it received numerous complaints and requests to investigate the weather bureau in the wake of Typhoon Hato. AP Photo