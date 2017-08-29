Wary Louisiana prepares for inundation by Harvey

Lake Charles rescue personnel help lower this wheelchair bound resident from the back of a vehicle late Monday night, Aug. 28, 2017, in Lake Charles, La., after flooding from Harvey's almost constant rain over the last two days overcame the city's drainage system, flooding several subdivisions and necessitating home rescues.
Residents cling to a commercial truck as it carries them to safety following flooding to their homes, late Monday night, Aug. 28, 2017, in Lake Charles, La. Almost constant rain over the last two days from Harvey, overcame the city's drainage system, flooding several subdivisions and necessitating home rescues.
National Guard help brace a rescuer as he lowers a resident from a rescue vehicle late Monday night, Aug. 28, 2017 in Lake Charles, La., after flooding from Harvey's almost constant rain over the last two days overcame the city's drainage system, flooding several subdivisions and necessitating home rescues.
Rescue personnel help lower an elderly woman from the back of a vehicle late Monday night, Aug. 28, 2017, in Lake Charles, La., after flooding from Harvey's almost constant rain over the last two days overcame the city's drainage system, flooding several subdivisions and necessitating home rescues.
Lake Charles rescue personnel help residents exit from the back of a vehicle late Monday night, Aug. 28, 2017, in Lake Charles, La., after flooding from Harvey's almost constant rain over the last two days overcame the city's drainage system, flooding several subdivisions and necessitating home rescues.
Jimmie Bradley speaks about the flooding in his neighborhood in Moss Bluff, a Lake Charles, La., suburb in Calcasieu Parish, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Bradley, 78, and his wife Brenda, had stacked sandbags at their doors, but the rising water was lapping at the steps to their back porch and had overtaken their front yard. Virtually every neighbor on Crawford Drive has at least a foot of water in their yards.
Flood waters creep towards Brenda Bradley's home in her neighborhood in Moss Bluff, a Lake Charles, La., suburb in Calcasieu Parish, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Bradley and her husband Jimmie have stacked sandbags at the front and back doors to their home and have moved their sofa and love seat, on top of a sawhorse but the fast rising water was lapping at the steps to their back porch and had overtaken their front yard. Virtually every neighbor on Crawford Drive has at least a foot of water in their yards.
Brenda Bradley speaks about the flooding in her neighborhood in Moss Bluff, a Lake Charles, La., suburb in Calcasieu Parish, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, and her plan to save her sofa and love seat, by setting them on a sawhorse that her husband Jimmie had placed in the living room. Bradley, 72, and her husband had also stacked sandbags at their doors, but the rising water was lapping at the steps to their back porch and had overtaken their front yard. Virtually every neighbor on Crawford Drive had at least a foot of water in their yards.
Brenda Bradley speaks about the flooding in her neighborhood in Moss Bluff, a Lake Charles, La., suburb in Calcasieu Parish, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Bradley, 72, and her husband, Jimmie, right, had stacked sandbags at their doors, but the rising water was lapping at the steps to their back porch and had overtaken their front yard. Virtually every neighbor on Crawford Drive has at least a foot of water in their yards.
Brenda Bradley stands along her sand bagged back porch doorway as she speaks about the flooding in her neighborhood in Moss Bluff, a Lake Charles, La., suburb in Calcasieu Parish, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Bradley and her husband Jimmie, not seen, had stacked sandbags at their doors. The rising water was lapping at the steps to their back porch Monday morning. "We've got to try to save what we can," Bradley said. "We're in our 70s and there's no way we can lift all
our) furniture up."
Rising waters threaten homes along North Perkins Ferry Road in Moss Bluff, La., near Lake Charles, La., as a constant rain from Tropical Storm Harvey falls, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017.
A resident replaces the closed road barrier along North Perkins Ferry Road in Moss Bluff, La., near Lake Charles, while rain from Tropical Storm Harvey continues to fall, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Authorities cautioned people from removing the barriers because accumulated high waters along those streets could swamp the vehicles and the wave action of passing vehicles might flood homes.
