Nation & World

Jury convicts Chicago officer in 2013 shooting

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 6:41 PM

CHICAGO

A federal jury has convicted a Chicago police officer of firing shots into a car full of teenagers in 2013, wounding two.

The jury in Chicago returned with a verdict at Marco Proano's trial Monday, just hours after beginning deliberations.

The 42-year-old Proano was charged with two counts of civil rights violations. He faces a maximum 10 years in prison on each count.

Prosecutors said he fired into the car as it backed up after being stopped for speeding. Chicago's police review board has recommended Proano's firing, noting dashcam video show him firing toward a person in the car he said he was protecting. The teen was hanging out a window of the auto.

The defense said the shooting was justified because the car was stolen and another officer saw a gun.

