North Korea: UN needs to discuss US-South Korea drills

A man watches a TV screen showing a file footage of North Korea's missile launch, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its capital Pyongyang that flew over Japan before plunging into the northern Pacific Ocean, officials said Tuesday, an especially aggressive test-flight that will rattle an already anxious region. The signs read " South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired a ballistic from its capital Pyongyang toward the sea around 05 o'clock 57min." Ahn Young-joon AP Photo