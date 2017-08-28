Nation & World

Uganda sets up a national committee to stem pornography

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 6:38 AM

KAMPALA, Uganda

Uganda's government says it has set up a national committee to stem the circulation of pornography.

A statement from the government Monday said one of the roles of the group, called the Pornography Control Committee, is "to ensure that the perpetrators of pornography are apprehended and prosecuted."

The statement blamed pornography for "escalating cases" of drug abuse, incest, teenage pregnancy, homosexuality and statutory rape.

The government did not immediately identify the members of the committee, but said they were Ugandans "of high moral character and proven integrity." The committee was inaugurated Monday.

