Archdiocese: Donations were misappropriated by bank worker

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 6:43 AM

PHILADELPHIA

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Philadelphia says some donations collected for two fundraising drives were misappropriated or mishandled by a bank employee who now faces criminal charges.

In a letter to donors last week, the archdiocese says a former employee at TD Bank is accused of tampering with donations that were supposed to be stored in lockboxes. They are still trying to determine how much money is missing.

The archdiocese says the bank employee has been arrested.

TD Bank says it conducted an internal investigation and is working with the archdiocese to address any concerns.

Officials say they do not believe the personal information of donors was compromised.

