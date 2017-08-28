The Latest: Indian spiritual guru gets 10 years in prison

Indian policemen stand guard at a temporary road blockade near Sunaria Jail where Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is lodged in Rohtak, some 80 kilometers

50 miles) from New Delhi, India, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. A curfew is in place in a north Indian town where a spiritual guru who was convicted of rape last week is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday. A judge will travel to the prison where the bling-loving guru has been held since being convicted Friday. The conviction sparked deadly protests.