The Latest: Houston chief: 'Fingers crossed' the rain abates

More Videos 1:03 Historic Macon Church approves same-sex marriage ceremonies Pause 1:03 Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon 2:01 Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery 1:38 United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal 2:20 Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:10 He wants to be 'the face of the city' 0:44 Hester happy with Kickoff Classic win 2:12 Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 2:05 Quick tour of I-75 construction Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass Tropical Storm Harvey flooded Aransas Pass, Texas, and left destruction in its wake, as seen in this August 27 drone footage released by the city’s police department. Electricity would still be down for an estimated three to four weeks, according to a post by the Aransas Pass Police Department, and the only water tower in town was destroyed. Tropical Storm Harvey flooded Aransas Pass, Texas, and left destruction in its wake, as seen in this August 27 drone footage released by the city’s police department. Electricity would still be down for an estimated three to four weeks, according to a post by the Aransas Pass Police Department, and the only water tower in town was destroyed. Facebook/Aransas Pass Police Department via Storyful

Tropical Storm Harvey flooded Aransas Pass, Texas, and left destruction in its wake, as seen in this August 27 drone footage released by the city’s police department. Electricity would still be down for an estimated three to four weeks, according to a post by the Aransas Pass Police Department, and the only water tower in town was destroyed. Facebook/Aransas Pass Police Department via Storyful