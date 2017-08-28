Nation & World

Paramilitary sect members indicted in child abuse case

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 3:21 AM

GRANTS, N.M.

A grand jury has indicted four members of a New Mexico paramilitary religious sect in connection with a child abuse and child sexual abuse investigation.

The Cibola County grand jury voted late Friday to indict the four members of the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps after a magistrate judge refused to lower bonds.

Sect co-leader Deborah Green is facing charges of failure to report a birth, child abuse and sexual penetration of a minor.

Peter Green faces 100 counts of criminal sexual penetration of a child on suspicion of raping a girl from the time she was 7.

Two others face failure to report a birth charges.

The group, founded in California, says the allegations are totally false.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?
How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse 1:06

How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse
Car rams into crowd at 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Va. 0:45

Car rams into crowd at 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Va.

View More Video