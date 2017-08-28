Nation & World

Security high before Indian court sentences guru for rapes

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 12:31 AM

NEW DELHI

A curfew is in place in a north Indian town where a spiritual guru who was convicted of rape last week is scheduled to be sentenced Monday.

A judge will travel to the prison in Rohtak town where the bling-loving guru, who calls himself Dr. Saint Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim Ji Insan, has been held since being convicted Friday. The conviction had sparked violent protests by his followers that left at least 38 people dead.

Trains and buses leading to Rohtak have been cancelled to prevent his supporters from gathering there. Local police said several layers of security were in place around the prison and government troops had permission to use firearms if violence erupted.

The guru faces seven years to life in prison.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?
How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse 1:06

How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse
Car rams into crowd at 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Va. 0:45

Car rams into crowd at 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Va.

View More Video