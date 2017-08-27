Harvey is worst TX storm since '61's Carla. How it stacks up

FILE – In this Oct. 26, 2005, file photo, members of the Louisiana Recovery Authority tour New Orleans' Lower 9th Ward, largely destroyed when the levee broke at the Industrial Canal during Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Rita, in New Orleans. According to University of Miami senior hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy, the economic impact of Hurricane Harvey in August 2017 could be on par with 2005's Hurricane Katrina, the costliest hurricane in U.S. history, even among other devastating hurricanes that have hit the U.S. since 2000. Robert F. Bukaty, File AP Photo