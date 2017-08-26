AP PHOTOS: Palm oil kills orangutans in Indonesia peat swamp

In this Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 photo, conservationists of Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Program SOCP) prepare a makeshift stretcher to carry a tranquilized male orangutan to be relocated from a swath of destructed forest located too close too a palm oil plantation at Tripa peat swamp in Aceh province, Indonesia. It's been called the orangutan capital of the world, but the great apes in Indonesia's Tripa peat forest on the island of Sumatra are under threat by palm oil plantations that have gobbled up thousands of acres of land to make room for trees that produce the most consumed vegetable oil on the planet.