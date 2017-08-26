Nation & World

Officer fires on man he was trying to arrest in S Carolina

The Associated Press

August 26, 2017 12:46 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.

Authorities say a police officer in South Carolina fired his gun at a suspect as officers tried to arrest him.

Dorchester County Sheriff's Maj. Tony Phinney said 26-year-old Justin Drayton may have been wounded by the officer, but has not been found since the shooting around 3:35 p.m. Friday in a North Charleston neighborhood.

Phinney did not say in a news release why the officer fired at Drayton. The officer wasn't identified.

Authorities say Drayton was wanted in Charleston County, North Charleston and Summerville on a number of charges, including first-degree burglary and unlawful conduct toward a child.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?
How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse 1:06

How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse
Car rams into crowd at 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Va. 0:45

Car rams into crowd at 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Va.

View More Video