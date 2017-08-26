Nation & World

Syrian state news reporter killed covering battle with IS

The Associated Press

August 26, 2017 9:48 AM

DAMASCUS, Syria

The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency says one of its correspondents was killed while covering clashes between government forces and the Islamic State group.

SANA says Mohammed Nasr, 34, was killed in the northern province of Raqqa on Saturday, without giving further details.

Syria, which has been mired in a complex civil war for more than six years, is one of the most dangerous places for journalists. The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists says 14 were killed in 2016 alone. The latest death brings this year's toll to four.

