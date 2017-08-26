FILE - In this July 26, 2017 file photo, people with the Human Rights Campaign hold up "equality flags" during an event on Capitol Hill in Washington, in support of transgender members of the military. Officials say the Pentagon expects soon to ban transgender individuals from joining the military and to consider circumstances in which some currently serving transgender troops could remain in uniform.
FILE - In this July 26, 2017 file photo, people with the Human Rights Campaign hold up "equality flags" during an event on Capitol Hill in Washington, in support of transgender members of the military. Officials say the Pentagon expects soon to ban transgender individuals from joining the military and to consider circumstances in which some currently serving transgender troops could remain in uniform. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo
Fate of transgender already in military unclear under order

By ROBERT BURNS AP National Security Writer

August 26, 2017 12:26 AM

WASHINGTON

President Trump may have left open the possibility of allowing some transgender individuals already in uniform to remain in the military.

Trump has directed the Pentagon to extend indefinitely a ban on transgender individuals joining the military. But he has given Defense Secretary Jim Mattis authority to decide the matter of openly transgender individuals already serving.

Trump says until Mattis decides, "no action may be taken against" them.

The Obama administration in June 2016 changed longstanding policy, declaring that troops could serve openly as transgender individuals. And it set a July 2017 deadline for determining whether transgender people could be allowed to enter the military.

Mattis delayed that to Jan. 1, 2018, and Trump has now instructed Mattis to extend it indefinitely.

