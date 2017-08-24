More Videos

Accused shoplifter arrested after false report of shots fired 0:57

Accused shoplifter arrested after false report of shots fired

Pause
Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery 2:01

Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery

'Let's make this a night to remember,' Betty Cantrell says 0:54

'Let's make this a night to remember,' Betty Cantrell says

Cop Shop Podcast: Strange tales of stolen gold, a hungry suspect and Vienna sausage 4:11

Cop Shop Podcast: Strange tales of stolen gold, a hungry suspect and Vienna sausage

Kirby Smart talks offensive line, defensive line's conditioning 11:47

Kirby Smart talks offensive line, defensive line's conditioning

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 1:30

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list

Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director 1:40

Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director

Westside students eclipse their science knowledge 2:31

Westside students eclipse their science knowledge

Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained 0:42

Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained

  • Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot

    Numbers for the second largest Powerball jackpot in history was drawn on the night of August 23, 2017. The winning ticket was sold in Massachusetts.

Numbers for the second largest Powerball jackpot in history was drawn on the night of August 23, 2017. The winning ticket was sold in Massachusetts. Powerball/Multi-State Lottery Association
Numbers for the second largest Powerball jackpot in history was drawn on the night of August 23, 2017. The winning ticket was sold in Massachusetts. Powerball/Multi-State Lottery Association

Nation & World

Where's the winner? Lottery error adds intrigue to Powerball

By DAVE COLLINS Associated Press

August 24, 2017 11:29 AM

CHICOPEE, Mass.

A mistake by the Massachusetts State Lottery on Thursday injected a little extra drama into the massive $758.7 million Powerball drawing — the largest won by a single ticket in U.S. history — after lottery officials initially bungled their announcement and gave the wrong shop and location.

The owner of the store that sold the ticket told reporters his employees think the winner was a middle-aged woman. No winner had come forward as of midmorning.

The lottery corrected the site where the single winning ticket was sold to Chicopee, Massachusetts. Overnight, they had announced the winning ticket was sold at a shop in Watertown, just outside Boston.

But shortly before 8 a.m., the lottery said it had made a mistake, and that the winning ticket was sold at the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, about halfway across the state. Reporters had descended on the Watertown store hours before it opened around 6:30 a.m.

Lottery Executive Director Michael Sweeney said officials were manually recording the names of the retailers that sold the winning ticket and transcribed it incorrectly. Sweeney issued an apology for the confusion created by the error, but said lottery staff remained thrilled that a jackpot winning ticket and two $1 million winning tickets were sold in Massachusetts — one of those at the Watertown location.

Mike Donatelli, a spokesman for the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, said the store was notified shortly before 8 a.m. that it had actually sold the record jackpot ticket.

Bob Bolduc, owner of the Pride store chain, told reporters that store workers believe the winner was a middle-age woman who bought the winning ticket Wednesday afternoon. Bolduc said once workers heard what time the winning ticket was sold, they looked up the sale on the store's surveillance video.

The lottery said it hadn't yet heard from a winner.

Sweeney said the store will pocket $50,000 for selling the jackpot winner. Bolduc said the proceeds would be donated to local charities.

"The phone started ringing at 8 o'clock" Bolduc said. "We were as surprised as everybody else. We're happy for our customer and we're happy for the charities."

The lucky numbers from Wednesday night's drawing were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.

Powerball is played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, all of which collectively oversee the game. Drawings are held twice a week. Five white balls are drawn from a drum containing 69 balls and one red ball is selected from a drum with 26 balls. Players can choose their numbers or let a computer make a random choice.

Related stories from The Telegraph

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?

View More Video