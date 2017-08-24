AP PHOTOS: The Barcelona attacks, the grief that followed

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, people flee the scene in Barcelona, Spain, after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district, crashing into a summer crowd of residents and tourists. A van veered onto a promenade and barreled down the busy walkway in central Barcelona on Thursday, swerving back and forth as it mowed down pedestrians and turned a picturesque tourist destination into a bloody killing zone. Giannis Papanikos, File AP Photo