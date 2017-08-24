The Latest: Official says hurricane 'grave risk' to Texans

More Videos 2:20 Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says Pause 2:01 Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery 2:10 Man charged in spring killing claims he acted in self defense, attorney says 0:57 Accused shoplifter arrested after false report of shots fired 1:40 Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director 2:31 Westside students eclipse their science knowledge 1:30 Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 2:12 Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 0:56 Bounce houses and beer garden planned for renovated Macon baseball field 4:11 Cop Shop Podcast: Strange tales of stolen gold, a hungry suspect and Vienna sausage Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Harvey strengthens to tropical storm in Gulf of Mexico Forecasters projected that Hurricane Harvey would make landfall in Texas early Saturday. Warnings and watchings, including hurricane and storm surge warnings, were issued for much of the Texas coast on Thursday, August 24, 2017. In this video, Harvey’s eye has not yet become clearly defined, but the storm is much more organized than it was Tuesday. The imagery comes from NOAA’s GOES-16 satellite, which has not yet been declared operational. Forecasters projected that Hurricane Harvey would make landfall in Texas early Saturday. Warnings and watchings, including hurricane and storm surge warnings, were issued for much of the Texas coast on Thursday, August 24, 2017. In this video, Harvey’s eye has not yet become clearly defined, but the storm is much more organized than it was Tuesday. The imagery comes from NOAA’s GOES-16 satellite, which has not yet been declared operational. CIRA/RAMMB/NOAA via Storyful

