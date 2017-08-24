UAE imprisons transgender Singaporean, friend for their look

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2011 file photo, an Emirati woman pushes a pram past Bloomingdales at a shopping mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Friends and family say a transgender Singaporean and her friend have been sentenced to a year in prison in the capital of the United Arab Emirates for dressing in a feminine way. Friends and an advocacy group called Detained in Dubai say police stopped the two at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Mall on Aug. 9, 2017 as they tried to eat at a food court. Kamran Jebreili, File AP Photo