Mexico human rights official says reporter wasn't target

Blood stains the ground at a gas station where the reporter of the Diario de Acayucan, Candido Rios Vazquez, was murdered in Hueyapan de Ocampo, Veracruz state, Mexico, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. The National Human Rights Commission said that Rios was the ninth journalist slain so far this year in Mexico. Rios reportedly had been threatened repeatedly since 2012 by a former mayor of Hueyapan de Ocampo. Felix Marquez AP Photo