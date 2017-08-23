In this April 6, 2016 photo, Augusta National Chairman Billy Payne smiles during a news conference at the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga. Payne announced Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, that he is retiring as chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club.
In this April 6, 2016 photo, Augusta National Chairman Billy Payne smiles during a news conference at the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga. Payne announced Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, that he is retiring as chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club. Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP Curtis Compton

Billy Payne retires as Masters chairman

By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer

August 23, 2017 11:06 AM

AUGUSTA, Ga.

Billy Payne is retiring as chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters after 11 years of substantial change that included the club inviting female members and supporting the game's growth with two international amateur tournaments.

Payne officially retires Oct. 16 when the club opens for a new season.

He will be succeeded by Fred Ridley, a former USGA president and U.S. Amateur champion who heads the Masters competition committee. Ridley will be the first chairman who played in the Masters.

Payne was invited to join Augusta National in 1997, one year after he concluded his long-shot bid to bring the Olympics to Atlanta. He was appointed chairman nine years later, and he worked to move the club into modern times without losing sight of its traditions.

