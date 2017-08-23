A collapsed wooden wall caused by Typhoon Hato sit on a street in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. The powerful typhoon barreled into Hong Kong on Wednesday, forcing offices and schools to close and leaving flooded streets, shattered windows and hundreds of canceled flights in its wake.
Nation & World

The Latest: Powerful typhoon kills at least 3 in Macau

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 4:33 AM

BEIJING

The Latest on Typhoon Hato (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Officials say a powerful typhoon has caused at least three deaths in the Chinese gambling enclave of Macau.

Macau's Government Information Bureau said three men, aged 30, 45 and 62, were killed in falls and accidents Wednesday related to the heavy rain and gusting winds. At least two other people were listed as missing.

Typhoon Hato came within 60 kilometers (37 miles) of the nearby financial center of Hong Kong.

China's weather service said the storm made landfall around noon in Zhuhai in the neighboring province of Guangdong, with winds gusting at 45 meters (147.64 feet) per second.

Flooding and power outages were also reported in Hong Kong and Macau, which lie across the water 64 kilometers (40 miles) from each other.

