10-year jail sentence sought for female Indonesian militant

Indonesian militant Dian Yulia Novi, center, is flanked by her husband Nur Solihin, right, and her recruiter Tutin as they sit on the defendant's bench during their trial hearing at East Jakarta District Court in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Prosecutors demanded that Novi, a would-be suicide bomber, should spend 10 years in prison for plotting an attack in Indonesia's capital. Police say Novi planned to detonate a 3-kilogram

6.6-pound) bomb that would have exploded as crowds of people gathered to watch the ceremony, a popular family attraction in Jakarta. Prosecutors also demanded five and 15 years jail term for Tutin and Solihin respectively.