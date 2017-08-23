Indonesian militant Dian Yulia Novi, center, is flanked by her husband Nur Solihin, right, and her recruiter Tutin as they sit on the defendant's bench during their trial hearing at East Jakarta District Court in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Prosecutors demanded that Novi, a would-be suicide bomber, should spend 10 years in prison for plotting an attack in Indonesia's capital. Police say Novi planned to detonate a 3-kilogram
Indonesian militant Dian Yulia Novi, center, is flanked by her husband Nur Solihin, right, and her recruiter Tutin as they sit on the defendant's bench during their trial hearing at East Jakarta District Court in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Prosecutors demanded that Novi, a would-be suicide bomber, should spend 10 years in prison for plotting an attack in Indonesia's capital. Police say Novi planned to detonate a 3-kilogram 6.6-pound) bomb that would have exploded as crowds of people gathered to watch the ceremony, a popular family attraction in Jakarta. Prosecutors also demanded five and 15 years jail term for Tutin and Solihin respectively.
Indonesian militant Dian Yulia Novi, center, is flanked by her husband Nur Solihin, right, and her recruiter Tutin as they sit on the defendant's bench during their trial hearing at East Jakarta District Court in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Prosecutors demanded that Novi, a would-be suicide bomber, should spend 10 years in prison for plotting an attack in Indonesia's capital. Police say Novi planned to detonate a 3-kilogram 6.6-pound) bomb that would have exploded as crowds of people gathered to watch the ceremony, a popular family attraction in Jakarta. Prosecutors also demanded five and 15 years jail term for Tutin and Solihin respectively.

Nation & World

10-year jail sentence sought for female Indonesian militant

By NINIEK KARMINI Associated Press

August 23, 2017 6:26 AM

JAKARTA, Indonesia

An alleged would-be suicide bomber arrested one day before the planned bombing of a popular family attraction in the Indonesian capital should spend a decade in prison, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Dian Yulia Novi and her husband Nur Solihin were among four suspected militants arrested in December after police detected a plot to bomb a guard-changing ceremony at the presidential palace in Jakarta.

Chief prosecutor Juhana Nurhisyam told the East Jakarta District Court that Novi, a former migrant worker in Singapore and Taiwan who is nine months' pregnant, admitted during her trial that she took orders from Bahrun Naim, an Indonesian with the Islamic State group in Syria accused of orchestrating several attacks in Indonesia.

Police say Novi, 28, planned to detonate a 3-kilogram (6.6-pound) bomb that would have exploded as crowds of people gathered to watch the ceremony, a popular family attraction in Jakarta.

"She has been convincingly proven guilty," Nurhisyam said.

Novi said in a television interview after her arrest that she learned about jihad on social media and was influenced by articles written by Aman Abdurrahman, a radical cleric who police on Tuesday declared was the key suspect behind a suicide bombing and gun attack that killed eight people in Jakarta last year.

Novi and her lawyers will respond to the prosecution's case on Friday. One of the lawyers, Kasmi, who uses a single name, told The Associated Press that Novi didn't become aware of her pregnancy until several weeks after being arrested.

IS-inspired militants have not made a big impact with their attacks in Indonesia because of effective counterterrorism policing, controls on gun ownership and lack of expertise in bomb making. But authorities fear that could change if Indonesians who fought with IS in the Middle East or in Marawi in the southern Philippines return home.

In a separate trial at the same court, prosecutors are seeking five years in prison for Tutin, who is accused of radicalizing Novi and encouraging her to become a suicide bomber. She was also the person who introduced Novi to Solihin.

Solihin, the alleged leader of a small extremist cell in Central Java's Solo city, told Indonesian TV following his arrest that he married Novi to facilitate her desire to become a suicide bomber.

Prosecutors are requesting 15 years in prison for Solihin and eight years for a fourth suspected militant, Agus Supriadi.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?
How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse 1:06

How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse
Car rams into crowd at 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Va. 0:45

Car rams into crowd at 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Va.

View More Video