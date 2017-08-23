New Afghanistan plan could offer clues to 'Trump Doctrine'

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump gestures during a Presidential Address to the Nation about a strategy he believes will best position the U.S. to eventually declare victory in Afghanistan, Fort Myer in Arlington Va. Behind the detail-scarce rhetoric of the new Afghanistan strategy, elements of President Donald Trump's broader approach to foreign conflicts emerge: secret military plans, no "nation-building" and a reliance on regional players to squeeze wayward nations and extremist groups. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo