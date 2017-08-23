AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

Kelly seeks to restore White House order ahead of key fights
WASHINGTON (AP) — In his first month on the job, White House chief of staff John Kelly has made significant progress toward imposing discipline on a chaotic operation, even as it's clear he still struggles to have the same effect on the president himself.
The White House is a less contentious place and decision-making is becoming more orderly under Kelly's thumb, according to more than a dozen people interviewed by The Associated Press, including White House officials, outside advisers and others who work regularly with the administration. They say a group of more experienced advisers — including a trio of generals — is increasingly holding sway. And they describe a process in which Kelly has successfully limited dissenting voices, restricted access to the president and "stacked the deck" on major decisions to guide him toward an outcome. This new Afghanistan war strategy announced this week was a chief example of the process.
But President Donald Trump also made clear this week there's no steering him toward less incendiary rhetoric.
At a rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night, Trump alluded to the advice he's getting — and then proceeded to work his way around it.
"You know, they all said, Mr. President, your speech was so good last night. Please, please Mr. President, don't mention any names. So I won't," Trump said. He went on to insult a pair of Republican senators without mentioning their names and then threatened to shut down the government if Congress doesn't give him money for his border wall, much to the alarm of Republican lawmakers.
___
Within 24 hours, a pair of wildly different Trump speeches
RENO, Nev. (AP) — It was a tale of two Trumps in the desert Southwest.
Within a 24-hour span, President Donald Trump delivered one speech in which he tore into the media and members of his own party, and a second in which he called for national unity and love. The about-face seemed to reflect the president's real-time internal debate between calls for moderation and his inclination to let loose.
On Wednesday, the president spoke in measured tones and stuck to his prepared remarks as he praised veterans at an American Legion conference in Nevada as examples for a nation yearning to set aside its differences.
"We are here to hold you up as an example of strength, courage and resolve that our country will need to overcome the many challenges that we face," he said.
The night before, the president cut loose in Arizona, defying instructions from his aides to stick to the script and angrily renewing his fight with the press over its coverage of his comments about the race-fueled violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.
___
Dutch police detain driver of Spanish van near cancelled gig
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam detained the driver of a van with Spanish license plates and a number of gas tanks inside after a concert by an American rock band was cancelled Wednesday night following a threat, the city's mayor said.
A Spanish counterterrorism official said the van is not connected to the attacks that killed 15 people in Spain last week.
The official said investigators discarded a possible link between the van's driver and the extremist cell that carried out the attacks in and near Barcelona after questioning the driver and examining the van. Rotterdam police could not be reached for a reaction to the Spanish official's comments.
Police detained the driver for questioning about two hours after a concert by Los Angeles band Allah-Las was called off after Dutch police received a terror warning. Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb said the warning came from Spanish police.
However, Aboutaleb said at a hastily arranged press conference that it was too soon to link the van to the unspecified threat directed at the concert.
___
10 Things to Know for Thursday
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:
1. TALE OF TWO TRUMPS
Within a 24-hour span, the president delivers one speech in which he tears into the media and members of his own party, and a second in which he calls for national unity and love.
2. TENSION ESCALATES BETWEEN TRUMP, MCCONNELL
The strangest bedfellows in Washington are locked in an increasingly public and personal feud that defies conventional wisdom.
___
Players hold breath as $700M Powerball jackpot drawing nears
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery players across the U.S. are scooping up $2 Powerball tickets in hopes of beating the odds and winning a massive $700 million jackpot as Wednesday night's drawing nears.
Some details about the game and the giant prize:
___
WHAT IS POWERBALL AND HOW DOES THE GAME WORK?
Powerball is played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, all of which collectively oversee the game. Drawings are held twice a week, with the next one Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time in Tallahassee, Florida. Five white balls will be drawn from a drum containing 69 balls and one red ball will be selected from a drum with 26 balls. Players can choose their numbers or let a computer make a random choice.
___
Hill loses no-hit try on HR in 10th, Pirates top Dodgers 1-0
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dodgers lefty Rich Hill lost his perfect game on an error in the ninth inning, then lost his no-hitter on a leadoff home run in the 10th by Josh Harrison that sent the Pittsburgh Pirates over Los Angeles 1-0 Wednesday night.
The Pirates didn't have a runner until Jordy Mercer led off the ninth with a sharp grounder that smacked off third baseman Logan Forsythe's glove for an error. Hill retired the next three batters.
Hill (9-5) came back out for the 10th and Harrison sent his 99th pitch of the night into the first row of seats in left field, just out of the reach of Los Angeles left fielder Curtis Granderson. Hill struck out 10 without a walk.
Hill became the first pitcher since Pedro Martinez in 1995 to take a no-hit try into extra innings. Martinez, then with Montreal, lost his perfect game in the 10th at San Diego.
After Mercer reached in the ninth, Hill quickly retired the next three batters. Chris Stewart laid down a sacrifice bunt, Jose Osuna grounded out to Forsythe and when shortstop Corey Seager gobbled up a grounder by Starling Marte, Hill had held the Pirates hitless for nine innings.
___
AP FACT CHECK: Trump does what he accuses media of doing
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump accused the media of selectively quoting from his remarks about the race-fueled violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, to create a misimpression that he had not unequivocally denounced racist conduct. Then the president turned around and did the same thing himself: At a Tuesday night rally in Phoenix, the president re-read portions of his comments about the violence — but left out the specific phrase that generated all the controversy.
In that statement, which Trump uttered in the hours after the Aug. 12 violence, the president said he condemned "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence, on many sides. On many sides."
But when Trump read the statement again in Arizona, he left out "many sides."
___
TRUMP'S INITIAL REMARKS:
___
Trump-McConnell feud threatens Republican agenda
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump can't enact his agenda without Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. McConnell may not have a majority to lead without Trump's help. It's simple, and still so complicated.
The strangest bedfellows in Washington are locked in an increasingly public and personal feud that defies conventional wisdom. The escalating tension between the two men is threatening the GOP's re-election prospects and its ability to govern. It has erupted at a high-stakes moment for the Republican Party, which is facing the prospect of a government shutdown — and the possibility it may fail to enact any major legislation during its first year in complete control of Washington.
The dispute is a reminder of the unconventional politics that have gripped the GOP in the Trump era. While Trump and McConnell ostensibly share the same philosophy, legislative agenda, voters and political opponents, they increasingly act more like adversaries than allies — a reminder of just how divisive the president remains within his own party.
"He's now actively attacking people who can help his agenda," veteran Republican operative Doug Heye said of Trump, who has mobilized his avid supporters against GOP senators since the party's embarrassing failure to overhaul the nation's health care system. "It seems to be really a one-man spiral to the bottom."
Divisions have deepened in recent weeks.
___
Wrapped: Charlottesville covers Confederate statues in black
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Workers in Charlottesville draped giant black covers over two statues of Confederate generals on Wednesday to symbolize the city's mourning for a woman killed while protesting a white nationalist rally.
The work began around 1 p.m. in Emancipation Park, where a towering monument of Gen. Robert E. Lee on horseback stands. Workers gathered around the monument with a large black drape. Some stood in cherry-pickers and others used ropes and poles to cover the statue as onlookers took photos and video. Some of the crowd cheered as the cover was put in place.
"It's great. It's a good start," said Jamie Dyer, who spoke a short time later from nearby Justice Park, where workers covered a statue of Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson. "They do have to go, but it is a start, and I'm glad the city has finally recognized it has to happen on some level."
Later Wednesday, local media reported that a man with a gun strapped to his leg approached the Lee statue and began cutting the tarp with a knife.
Police asked him to stop, and he complied. He addressed reporters and bystanders, saying he thought it was illegal under state law to cover a war memorial and that doing so amounted to erasing history.
___
Study: Arsenic poisoning a risk for 50M in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Some 50 million people are at risk of arsenic poisoning from contaminated groundwater in Pakistan's Indus Valley — far more than previously thought, according to a new study.
Pakistan is aware of the growing problem, with arsenic levels rising in some areas as people increasingly and indiscriminately draw from the country's underground aquifers, said Lubna Bukhari, who heads the government's Council for Research in Water Resources.
"It's a real concern," she said. "Because of lack of rules and regulations, people have exploited the groundwater brutally, and it is driving up arsenic levels."
The authors of the study developed a map highlighting areas of likely contamination based on water quality data from nearly 1,200 groundwater pumps tested from 2013 to 2015, and accounting for geological factors including surface slope and soil contents. They determined some 88 million people were living in high-risk areas.
Given that about 60-70 percent of the population relies on groundwater, they calculated that roughly 50 million — maybe even 60 million — were potentially affected. That's equal to at least a third of the 150 million already estimated by the World Health Organization to be drinking, cooking and farming with arsenic-laced water worldwide.
Comments