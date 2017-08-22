Nation & World

Tulsa prosecutor won't prosecute officers in fatal shooting

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 9:32 PM

TULSA, Okla.

Tulsa County's district attorney says he won't prosecute the law enforcement officers who fatally shot a mentally ill, knife-wielding man.

District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said Tuesday his office found no criminal wrongdoing on the part of either the Tulsa police officer or two Tulsa County sheriff's deputies who shot 29-year-old Joshua Barre on June 9.

The Tulsa World reports an earlier internal police investigation found that Deputies William Ramsey and Brandon Walker and Officer Donnie Johnson didn't commit a crime when they fired at Barre as he entered a north Tulsa convenience store.

Authorities say Barre was walking along a street carrying two butcher's knives. The deputies tried to coax Barre into dropping the weapons.

The deputies and a police officer shot Barre after a stun gun didn't subdue him.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?
How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse 1:06

How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse
Car rams into crowd at 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Va. 0:45

Car rams into crowd at 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Va.

View More Video