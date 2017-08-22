Afghanistan vets reassured by Trump reversing calls for exit

FILE- In this Feb. 8, 2017, file photo, Army Capt. Matthew Ball, right, walks with his former interpreter Qismat Amin, center, alongside Ball's wife, Giselle Rahn, after Amin arrived from Afghanistan at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco. Amin, who worked as a translator for the US military in Afghanistan from 2010 to 2015 and now lives in Fremont, Calif., said the Trump administration's strategy outlines what every Afghan wants to hear--that the U.S. will continue having a military presence until there is stability in the country. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo