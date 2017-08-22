Denmark: DNA test underway to see if body was reporter's

This is a Dec. 28, 2015 handout photo portrait of the Swedish journalist Kim Wall taken in Trelleborg, Sweeden. Danish police say that the owner of a home-built submarine has told investigators that a missing female Swedish journalist died onboard in an accident, and he buried her at sea in an unspecified location. Copenhagen police said Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 that submarine owner Peter Madsen will continue to be held on preliminary manslaughter charges. Tom Wall via AP)