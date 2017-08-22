This is a Dec. 28, 2015 handout photo portrait of the Swedish journalist Kim Wall taken in Trelleborg, Sweeden. Danish police say that the owner of a home-built submarine has told investigators that a missing female Swedish journalist died onboard in an accident, and he buried her at sea in an unspecified location. Copenhagen police said Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 that submarine owner Peter Madsen will continue to be held on preliminary manslaughter charges.
Nation & World

Denmark: DNA test underway to see if body was reporter's

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 11:08 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark

Danish police say they have combed a Baltic Sea coast where a headless torso was found without finding new evidence in their investigation of a Swedish journalist who is believed to have died while on a privately built submarine.

Copenhagen police investigator Jens Moeller Jensen said Tuesday that the arms and legs had been "deliberately been cut off" the body.

Moeller Jensen says DNA from the torso is being compared to genetic material from relatives of 30-year-old Kim Wall. He says "We do not know yet whether it is her or not." Results are expected Wednesday.

Wall was last seen alive on inventor Peter Madsen's submarine. Madsen said he dropped her off on a Copenhagen island, but then told authorities "an accident occurred onboard that led to her death" and he "buried" her at sea.

