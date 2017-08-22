Nation & World

UN report urges justice for Iraqi women, girls abused by IS

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 3:18 AM

GENEVA

A new United Nations report urges Iraq's government to do more to help thousands of women and girls who faced rape, sexual abuse and other violations by the Islamic State group.

The report by the U.N. rights office and the U.N. mission in Iraq makes recommendations about ways to improve justice, increase accountability and allow for reparations for victims as IS's territorial control has been dwindling.

Although the report released Tuesday notes some successes, it says Iraq's criminal justice system "largely fails" to adequately protect abused women and girls subjected to sexual and other violence.

The report also urges authorities to avoid recording information on a child's birth certificate about the father that could lead to discrimination or possible violence, such as among children of fathers who fought for IS.

