Deported Mexican man seeks help from judge targeted by Trump

By ELLIOT SPAGAT Associated Press

August 22, 2017 3:04 AM

SAN DIEGO

Lawyers for a Mexican man who was shielded from being deported will try to persuade a well-known federal judge in San Diego that the Trump administration wrongly expelled their client from the United States.

Supporters say 23-year-old Juan Manuel Montes is the first known recipient of the five-year-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to be deported under Trump. The administration says Montes left the United States voluntarily, causing him to forfeit his protected status.

U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel will hear arguments Tuesday, nearly five months after he approved a settlement for Trump to pay $25 million to end lawsuits alleging fraud at his now-defunct Trump University. As the Republican presidential front-runner last year, Trump suggested that the Indiana-born jurist's Mexican heritage prevented him from being impartial.

