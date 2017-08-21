Nigerian president vows to step up fight against Boko Haram

In this photo released by the Nigeria State House, Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari, centre, walks upon his arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport in Abuja, Nigeria, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. Buhari has returned to the country after more than three months in London for medical treatment. His office says Buhari will address the nation in a broadcast Monday morning. The government of Africa's most populous nation has never said what exactly has been ailing the 74-year-old leader. Nigeria State House via AP Sunday Aghaeze