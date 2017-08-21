US and S. Korean troops start drills amid N. Korea standoff

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, center, presides over a cabinet meeting at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. U.S. and South Korean troops have begun annual drills that come after tensions rose over North Korea's two intercontinental ballistic missile tests last month. Moon said Monday the drills are defensive in nature. He says the drills are held regularly because of repeated provocations by North Korea. Yonhap via AP Kim Ju-hyung