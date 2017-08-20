Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen, lower right, is introduced as Little League World Series teams, rear, from around the world line the infield before the Little League Classic baseball game between the Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals at Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017.
Nation & World

Bell powers Pirates past Cards 6-3 in Little League Classic

By TRAVIS JOHNSON Associated Press

August 20, 2017 10:34 PM

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa.

Josh Bell homered and drove in four runs to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates over the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 in the Little League Classic on Sunday night.

The teams played at renovated Bowman Field, a minor league ballpark located 5 miles from where the Little League World Series is taking place. Sitting in the front rows were admiring Little Leaguers who got to mingle with the big league stars earlier in the day, part of a Major League Baseball initiative to celebrate youth baseball.

After the final out of the first regular-season game in Williamsport, the Pirates shook hands on the field as usual after a victory. And then, in a nod to Little League baseball, both teams lined up at home plate and shook hands with each other, throwing in some hugs and high-fives to finish off a feel-good day.

