In this Jan. 22, 2017, photo provided by U.S. Navy, the USS John S. McCain conducts a patrol in the South China Sea while supporting security efforts in the region. The guided-missile destroyer collided with a merchant ship on Monday, Aug. 21, in waters east of Singapore and the Straits of Malacca. U.S. Navy via AP James Vazquez

Nation & World

The Latest: Navy says 10 sailors missing in collision at sea

The Associated Press

August 20, 2017 9:31 PM

SINGAPORE

The Latest on the collision between a U.S. Navy ship and a merchant ship near Singapore (all times local):

9:10 a.m.

The U.S. Navy says 10 sailors are missing and five are injured after the USS John S. McCain collided with a merchant ship near Singapore.

The guided-missile destroyer collided with the Alnic MC, an oil and chemical tanker, in waters east of Singapore and the Straits of Malacca early Monday.

The Navy said Osprey aircraft and Seahawk helicopters from the USS America were assisting. It also said tugboats and Singaporean naval and coast guard vessels were in the area to render assistance.

___

9 a.m.

The USS John S. McCain is sailing on its own power after colliding with a merchant ship near Singapore.

The Navy also says injuries to personnel on board and the extent of damage to the ship are still being determined.

The guided-missile destroyer collided with a merchant ship in waters east of Singapore and the Straits of Malacca early Monday.

The Navy said aircraft from the USS America were responding to the collision, and the Singaporean navy and coast guard had vessels in the area to assist in the search and rescue efforts.

