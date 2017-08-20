Finland honors stabbing victims; wounded suspect questioned

Hassan Zubier attends a minutes silence for the victims of Friday's attack at Turku Market Square in Turku, Finland, on Sunday Aug. 20, 2017. Zubier was injured in the mass stabbing in Turku on Friday Aug. 18 as he attempted to help a stabbing victim. The knife attack in western Finland that left two people dead and several wounded is "a likely terror act," Finland's intelligence agency said Saturday, while police said Europol was investigating if it had any ties to deadly vehicle attacks in Spain. Lehtikuva via AP Vesa Moilanen