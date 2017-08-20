Merkel ally backs away from cap on refugees entering Germany

A key ally of Angela Merkel appeared to back away from his long-standing call for a cap on refugees — a major point of friction with the German chancellor.
Horst Seehofer, who leads the Christian Social Union that dominates politics in the southern state of Bavaria, called for Germany to set an upper limit of 200,000 refugees per year in response to the unprecedented influx that happened in 2015, when more than four times as many people entered the country seeking refuge from war and persecution.
"The situation has changed, Berlin has changed course," Seehofer told public broadcaster ARD. "We now have significantly less immigration than at the time when I made those comments."
The 68-year-old was responding to a question about whether his party would sign a coalition agreement with Merkel's Christian Democratic Union after the upcoming election without a firm assurance that there will be a fixed cap on the number of refugees. Merkel has rejected such a cap.
The two parties have traditionally formed a conservative bloc and are currently forecast to take about 39 percent of the vote in the Sept. 24 election.
Seehofer said he would aim to ensure the measures already taken to reduce refugee arrivals are protected by a future government.
Merkel and Seehofer's Union bloc is currently in a 'grand coalition' with the center-left Social Democratic Party, which is polling at 24 percent.
