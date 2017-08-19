Liu Xiaobo's widow in rare video amid fears for her safety

In this Saturday, July 15, 2017, file photo, provided by the Shenyang Municipal Information Office, Liu Xia, center, wife of jailed Nobel Peace Prize winner and Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo, holds a portrait of him during his funeral in Shenyang in northeastern China's Liaoning Province. A video has surfaced online showing Liu Xia for the first time since the funeral. The video shows Liu Xia saying in a deep, hoarse voice that she hopes her friends will give her "time to mourn" outside Beijing. Shenyang Municipal Information Office via AP, File)